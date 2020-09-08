Entertainment

We have the world to compete against, not ourselves – Guru to Ghanaian musicians

Ghanaian rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, well known as Guru

Ghanaian rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, well known as Guru, has advised his colleagues to stop competing against themselves.

The ‘Lapaz Toyota’ composer in a recent interview on Bryt TV postulated the need for Ghanaian musicians to target the world market instead of competing among themselves in the country.



“The competition is not in Ghana here…it’s out there in the world. We have to start looking beyond Ghana else Ghana music will remain only in Ghana,” he said.

Guru also sang the praises of Samini on his creativity and how good he is when it comes to live performances.



“Samini is a legend and he isn’t celebrated often like he should. He has been undermined for too long…no artiste can perform better than Samini when it comes to live shows…he can just look at my shoes and create a perfect lyric with it,” he stated.

