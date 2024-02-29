We have to change our mindset instead of expecting government to fix every problem - Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian musician, Ofori Amponsah

Popular Ghanaian musician Samuel Ofori Amponsah has questioned the mindset of Ghanaians about what the government must do to salvage the crisis citizens are grappling with.

According to him, he began following politics in 1979 as a child. From that time to today, no government has made an extraordinary impact in the country significant enough to alleviate the citizens' plight.



He advised Ghanaians to adjust their mindset regarding government expectations and take proactive steps to enhance their lives independently.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Ofori Amponsah stated that no government can solve the hardship Ghanaians are grappling with.



"Since I started following politics in 1979, little has changed in this country, so who will come and overturn our dwindling fortunes? There is nobody. If you expect the government to make a huge impact, then it's problematic. We have the mindset that the government is supposed to fix every problem, so we, as individuals, do not change. That should not be the case," he said.



His comment comes from the criticisms directed at the Akufo-Addo-led government for their inability to resolve the economic challenges bedevilling Ghanaians.

Ofori Amponsah believes that the government should not be blamed entirely, as every individual has a role in making the country a better place to live.



SB/BB