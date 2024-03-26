We have told our mother to stop fighting on social media – TikToker Felicia Osei

TikToker, Felicia Osei

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Felicia Osei has cautioned her mother who happens to be a social media influencer, Linda Osei, to stay away from engaging herself in controversial issues.

She disclosed that her mother’s actions on social media make people attack her and her siblings whenever she is feuding with somebody, adding that it does not augur well for them due to their influence in society.



The TikToker advised her mother (Linda Osei) to turn a new leaf when she leaves the country and returns to her destination.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Felicia Osei stressed the need for her mother to protect her dignity by not embroiling herself in social media controversies.



“Since she came we have had conversation about our living. We have advised her to turn a new leaf when she goes back. She should desist from fighting on social media because it can affect us since we are matured now.



"I was tagged on social media to watch her videos whenever she [Linda Osei] is feuding someone," she said.



After speaking, Linda Osei’s mother said, ”Well, currently I am working, so I don’t have time for those things.”

Linda Osei is someone who is known on TikTok for speaking her mind on issues and sometimes end up feuding people she does not share same opinion with.



According to her, she is currently in Ghana to pay a visit to her children, whom she has not seen for the past 13. years.



SB/OGB