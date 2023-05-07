'We have won a VGMA' - Konongo Zongo erupts over Black Sherif's VGMA AOTY win

Black Sherif

People in Konongo Zongo in the Ashanti Region were beside themselves on Saturday night (May 6) after a native of the place won the biggest award in the Ghana music space.

Black Sherif has not hidden his pride being a native of Konongo Zongo in his songs and interviews about his roots.



Blacko as he is popularly reffered to, won the Artiste of the Year award at the 2023 edition of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) that took place in Accra.



In a viral video shared on Twitter, people gathered at a viewing location erupt into wild cheers screaming and cheering.



One of them is heard saying on top of his voice: "We have won a VGMA..." as they hug each other.



After receiving his award on the night, Black Sherif started out by singing Adane Best's evergreen 'Baa he otɛ' track before delivering his victory speech.

After singing a famous line of the track, he announced the release of an upcoming album and dedicated the win to his parents, family and to the whole of Konongo Zongo.



Full name, Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, the 21-year-old was the clear frontrunner for the award even though there was a stiff contest from Piesie Esther.



He was announced winner for the award which is the topmost gong on the night and was greeted with rapturous cheers from the audience.



Popularly referred to as Blacko, the rising star has had a phenomenal year, with his hit singles and album topping charts across the country and making waves globally.



Many fans have been captivated by his unique sound and style, which combine elements of Hip-life, High-life, and Afrobeat.

Aside Piesie Esther, other contenders for the award were, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi and Joe Mettle.





Konongo Zongo on ???????? pic.twitter.com/3hvT2kABZW — mr grant (@mrgrant04200817) May 7, 2023

