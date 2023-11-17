We lack creativity - Okyeame Kwame on what the problem is with Ghana

Musician and activist, Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has drawn attention to what he believes are some major problems with the country and how they can be resolved.

The artiste, who has been in the trends lately for his comments on national issues, took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to express his belief that Ghana’s problems were a result of low creativity and corruption.



He reiterated his earlier comment, which was cited by HitzFM ‘s X handle where he suggested that Ghana’s issues were not a result of mismanagement or corruption on the part of the leaders, but a problem of creativity on the part of the citizenry.



In his post, Okyeame Kwame clarified that corruption was also a factor, but creativity could have empowered Ghana to develop the critical machinery to extract resources such as gold and oil.



This, he believes, would prevent the country from receiving a small percentage from the refinery of such resources.



“The problem is also about corruption and creativity. If we had creativity, we would have been able to create machinery to mine our own gold and oil so we don’t earn only ten percent on such resources,” he posted.

Okyeame Kwame's statement comes at a time when discussions around the management of the country’s resources by the government have gained prominence on and off social media, especially in light of the harsh economic climate in the country.



