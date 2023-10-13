‘We’ll begin to speak’ - Agya Kwabena threatens to expose gov’t

Media personality, Agya Kwabena

The host of United Television’s (UTV) daily talk show program, Agya Kwabena, has threatened to expose the rots in the Akufo-Addo-led government after they concealed such information from the public to avoid causing embarrassment.

He bemoaned the hypocritical way in which the New Patriotic Party (NPP) handled the attack on UTV by failing to publicly condemn the thugs said to be affiliated with the party for their misconduct.



The media personality expressed his utmost disappointment in the ruling NPP government and warned that he would begin to speak on issues that would harm the integrity of the government and bring pressing issues to the fore.



“Even if something went wrong, I don’t expect you [NPP] to do this. Upon all this, you are defending and insulting us in addition. Meanwhile, you approach us behind the scenes to apologize to us.



"So you're using one side of your mouth to spite us and use the other to support it. Why are you doing this? We will begin to speak,” he said during the Adekye Nsroma morning show on UTV which GhanaWeb monitored.



“The issues that we have been silent on that if we had disclosed it would have brought shame to the government, we will begin to talk about them.

If you want it that way we will do it. we will speak a lot because as the saying goes ‘what is good for the goose is good for the gander’.



"The issues that would embarrass the government that we’ve shielded for too long in the interest of the nation, we’ll begin to speak about them,” aggrieved Agya Kwabena fumed.



Background



Thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.

Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



