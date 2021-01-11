We'll make Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz unpopular - NPP man

Nana Ama McBrown is the host United Showbiz on UTV

It appears some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are not happy with the constant appearance by Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog on United Showbiz hosted by actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Contributing to a discussion yesterday on the Menzgold saga as one of the topical issues in 2020, Bulldog, a known critic of President Akufo-Addo said the decision by the NPP-led government to hanker down on the activities of the gold dealership firm was the reason customers still have their investments locked up.



The artiste manager threatened the President will not finish his second term if he refuses to pay the customers of what is due them.



"...As for the money, it will come. Like Nana Addo will run. He'll not finish his second term, I'm telling you, ein no go finish ein 4 years." He threatened in pidgin.



However, reacting to Bulldog's statement, a sympathizer of the NPP, Nana Kofi said they will make McBrown's show unpopular.



"We will make the show unpopular," he averred on Facebook.

Apparently, an outspoken member of the party, P.K. Sarpong, had indicated some NPP folks shall stop watching the UTV program over Bulldog's appearance.



United Showbiz is a Saturday night entertainment talk show aired on United Television (UTV).



It is considered one of the respected entertainment programs in the country following the chuck of celebrities who appear on it as guests/panellists.







