We’ll never get anyone like Kwadee in our music industry - Abrewa Nana extols

Musician, Okomfour Kwadee

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, dancer and former judge of Idols West Africa, Dorcas Opoku Dakwa known professionally as Abrewa Nana has extolled her colleague legendary Act, Jerry Johnson Anaba known as Okomfour Kwadee for his exceptional contribution to the Ghanaian music industry.

Expressing joy at the news of Kwadee’s return to the music scene on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program, Abrewa Nana told host, Hammer Nti in an exclusive interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com that Ghana will never get a replacement for Kwadee and she was glad the latter is bouncing back stronger.



Abrewa Nana indicated that Kwadee is a different musician and not just in his style of music composition but his lyrical content.



“Hammer, Kwadee had it all. We won’t ever get his replacement in the industry or someone close to his type. He is simply different. His musical composition, his lyrical content…Goodness, he is one person I will continue to doff my hats off for wherever I am that his name is mentioned. He is phenomenal,” Abrewa Nana said.

Okomfuor Kwadee in a recent exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com hinted of his ‘massive’ comeback to the Ghanaian music scene after having a stint with a manic depressive disorder for the past thirteen years. He promised his fans of more bangers as he recovers and has an Extended Play (EP) he is working on.



Kwadee who has recently been posting some skits of his new EP on his official social media handles assured his fans of a release of part 2 of his award-winning ‘Obiara ba nnye’ track which has ‘Kwaku Sampson’ as the song’s storyline main character.

