We look forward to Independence Day because of you - Dressmaker associations to Samira

Samira Bawumia being presented with a citation of honour by the dressmakers

Source: Swanzy Essuman, Contributor

The Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) and the Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers have hailed the contributions of the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, to the fashion industry, since assuming office in 2017.

In a citation jointly presented by the leadership of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), and the Ghana Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers at the launch of the 2024 Wear Ghana Festival, they asserted that the fashion industry has seen remarkable growth since 2017.



According to them, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority valued Ghana’s export revenues from the fashion industry at $43 million in 2020; a huge increase from the value of the industry which was near collapse due to excessive importation of second-hand goods and the influx of cheap replica fabrics.



The Queenmothers’ Foundation, led by Nana Serwaa Bonsu, Queenmother of Offinso-Kayera, also named the Second Lady as “Dwabisohemaa Adwoa Adepa”, recognizing her distinct role in promoting Ghana’s culture through fashion and for promoting decency among young people.



According to the queen mother, Ghana’s kente and local print have seen increased patronage since the Second Lady assumed office in 2017.



Organized by the Commission on National Culture, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Wear Ghana Festival is an annual festival instituted to promote national identity and encourage the patronage of local fabrics in Ghana.



Speaking at the event, the Second Lady of Ghana, who has dazzled Ghanaians over the years with breathtaking, bespoke Ghanaian designs, advocated for the increased patronage of made-in-Ghana textiles and designs.

She noted that “ Every day should be a Ghana Day, not only Fridays. Let us infuse our daily lives with the vibrancy of our culture. Whether in the office, at school, or during leisure, let us proudly wear Ghana. Our clothing is a canvas that tells the story of our nation."



She further appealed to employers to allow their staff to wear Ghana every day.



“When employees wear Ghana, they not only express their patriotism but also contribute to the growth of our economy. Let us create a workplace culture that celebrates our identity”, she remarked.



Samira Bawumia has been celebrated widely for her fashion statements, particularly on Independence Day Celebrations.



Styled by big brands and not-so-big brands, she skillfully blends locally sourced fabrics to produce intricate designs that have become signature pieces being replicated across the country and internationally.