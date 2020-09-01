Entertainment

We made peace because it’s an election year - Freda Rhymz on beef with Sista Afia

Musicians Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia

Creative female rapper and songwriter, Freda Rhymz, has revealed that the mutual decision between herself and Sista Afia to make peace after their long-dragged beef had to do with the fact that 2020 is an election year.

According to Freda, it is important to them that they preach peace especially in the election year, thus, their decision to let bygones be bygones. This, however, was not the only reason. She further told Rev. Erskine on the Myd-Morning Radio Show on YFM that they will not go back to beefing even after the election also because there are currently only a few female rappers in the Ghanaian music industry and for that reason, they need to stay united.



“We don’t have a lot of female artistes in the music industry so as for the misunderstandings, they will happen but we need to settle our issues, work together and support each other”, she said.

Freda Rhymz is currently a brand ambassador for Verna Natural Mineral Water’s recently out-doored ‘Verna Active’; flavoured mineral water that fuels performance and boosts hydration. As an ambassador, she promised to start a challenge with her new song ‘Saucy’, through which she will award winners with packs of the Verna Active Mineral Water.

