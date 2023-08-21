We need more collaborations between dancers and artistes - Dancegod Llyod

Popular Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, Dancegod Lloyd

Popular Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, Laud Anoo Konadu, widely known Dancegod Lloyd has pushed for more collaboration between music artistes and dancers to help boost the industry.

Speaking on an interview on mx24gh. The dancer commented that artistes need to tap into the dance sector instead of focusing on love songs.



"We need dance because I feel like Ghanaian artistes make the best dance songs. Just that we are not tapping into that. We are not doing that. We just want to do more love songs," he said.



Dancegod Lloyd also called for communication and collaboration between the two sectors, adding that dance is essential to promote music.



"We're talking about communication. We just need to collaborate more. Get over these egos, basically. A few people are doing it, and they are moving. You don't even see them mainstream, but they have the numbers because dancers are dancing. The dance will promote your song. Everyone wants to dance," he added.



