We need more of Bullet’s type in Ghana’s music industry – Danny Beatz

Music producer, Danny Beatz

Ghanaian beatz producer Daniel Owusu Agyemang professionally known as Danny Beatz has stated that he wished the industry had five (5) more of the Rufftown CEO, Bullet in the music industry.

Asked whether he had been signed on to the Ruftown Records, Danny Beatz told X Zone host JKD, “Them no sign me...Bullet is my role model. A senior brother.”(



When asked again by the host if Bullet discovered him. The producer disclosed that he was not discovered by Bullet but the musician-turned talent manager has been of immense help to him throughout the journey.



“Ano go talk say .. ebi en wey discovered me, but he has played a very important role in my career.. from 2013 wey I release ‘Nkwada Nkwadaa featuring Double with Guru … From that time no naa.. I do beat give Double. From that time naa He brought Ebony to my studio which changed my life a lot,’ he added.

Speaking about his relationship with Bullet , he said the connection between them is more than he’s been signed to the Rufftown label.



“Bullet de3 … our relationship is even more than he’s signed me… he’s my role model .. my godfather, my icon .. I look upto him so much.. because he’s one of the best in the industry… if we had 5 more Bullets in Ghana… Ghana industry would have changed completely."