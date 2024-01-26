We need other royalty collection agencies to compete with GHAMRO - Ded Buddy

Musician, Ded Buddy

Ghanaian musician, Eric Turkson, also known as Ded Buddy has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) and its operations.

According to him, more collection agencies are needed to improve the collection and disbursement of royalties for musicians.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ded Buddy said that GHAMRO was not fulfilling its core mandate of collecting and distributing royalties to musicians properly.



He said that he had received only GH₵158 as royalty from GHAMRO two years ago, and he did not know if they had sent anything since then.



“As I’m talking to you now, the last amount I received from GHAMRO as royalty was GH₵158 and that was even two years ago.



“But everyone can bear me witness that my songs are being played everywhere but is the royalty I receive reflecting the popularity of my songs?



“Unfortunately, Ghanaian musicians are labouring in vain, we are not benefiting from royalties and the frustrations expressed by musicians over the years tell the reality of this burden,” he said.

He said that he did not think that attacking GHAMRO was the solution, but rather creating more music rights agencies to compete with GHAMRO.



“I’m a proud member of Alliance for Change, which is a collective agency led by Mark Darlington. The new organisation intends to bring the necessary stakeholders to create more opportunities for Ghanaian artistes.



“At the moment, I receive cheques for royalties every four months for writing just four lines of a song from a music right organisation outside. The amount is more than what GHAMRO has given me in more than six years. This is what I’m talking about,” he noted.



ID/BB



