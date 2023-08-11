We need to be more intentional about ourselves - Stonebwoy.

Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy

Prominent Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy has urged his fellow creatives in the industry to recognize their unique strengths and acknowledge the achievements of their peers across the continent.

The award-winning dancehall act conveyed this on the “Striped by Sika Osei” show, where he stressed the need for intentionality and collaboration in order to grow the creative industry.



He noted how this authenticity has given rise to influential genres like high life and hip life.



“Ghana holds authentic vibes. So it wouldn't be that we're not breaking boundaries only because we don't realize how authentic we are. I think we are very authentic in our creativity. That's why we created high life and created hip life," he stated.



The “Sobolo” hitmaker also acknowledged the influence of Nigerian creativity and its role in inspiring artists across Africa.



He advised Ghanaian creatives to view the achievements of Nigerian artists not as competition but as a force to reckon with and emulate.

“Simply putting the people that we are well compared with every time, who are the Nigerians, so to say. I only see a force that we have to reckon with and also want to be.



Because if you never saw somebody do it, I think the inspiration for you to do the same will not be as heightened as seeing somebody do it. So singling Nigerians out as if they were not Africans throws light on all of us. Eventually, they're doing something that we can all emulate. And that is where I always say that we should also emulate and continue to grow once there is that comparison that is always on the floor." He stressed.



Stonebwoy further pushed for a culture of credit-sharing; the artiste urged humility and the importance of recognizing the contributions of others.



Adding that collaboration and credit sharing can foster a more robust and interconnected creative industry.



"There is a need for credit. There's a need not to be ashamed of crediting one another. I have always credited Nigerians for their tenacity, their rattete, it's important to also give credit where it's due. It's not always necessary to keep all credits," the artiste said, reinforcing the idea.

He urged creatives to take the time to reflect on their roles and contributions in the broader African artistic landscape and strive for intentional collaboration and credit sharing that can contribute to the continued growth and recognition of African creativity.



ID/SEA



Watch the full interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on GhanaWeb TV below:







