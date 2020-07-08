Music

We need to create a system to benefit us - SAJ tells colleagues

One of Ghana’s music talents, Prince Solomon Ajao, known in the music space as SAJ is encouraging his fellow artistes to be serious with their craft so it can benefit them financially.

The music gem who describes himself as a versatile artiste and a natural performer, says the era where artistes were being booked for shows or organizing live concerts to earn money is no more due to the pandemic. According to him, most artistes are going through tough times to stay relevant.



In an interview, he said artistes should consider creating a system that will equally make them relevant and also earn.



“We need to create a system that can make musicians benefit from what they do (Monetization). Online promotions should be our rescue since there is a ban on social gatherings and events. Let’s get our songs on these music streaming sites to enable us to earn some money out of our craft.”



He added that “In regards to earning something from our craft we are to plug our songs to the right platforms. A musician should get value for money.”

SAJ says he is inspired by most international and local artistes depending on his mood.



“l am sometimes motivated by a number of artists; Adekunle Gold, Kojo Atwi, Osibisa, Fela Kuti, 2Face. My songs are written in Twi, Ga, Yoruba, and English," he said.



He also describes Ghana’s music industry to be, “a Growing industry but needs more investors and support.” He has released a couple of indie songs titled, "Beni", "kumama" and a few more.

