We only saw snippet, wait for the full video - Olele Salvador to Abiana's critics

Entertainment journalist and show host, Olele Salvador has called on critics to be measured in their judgement following the attacks and insults hurled at female vocalist, Abiana, a judge for this year's Mentor auditions.

A video that captured the award-winning singer cutting short the performance of a young man has been described as harsh. Some social media users as well as gatekeepers in the entertainment industry claim that she embarrassed the singer during his encounter with her.



Although many have jumped to conclusions by ruling Abiana as a 'mean' judge, Olele Salvador has admonished the general public to probe further.



Speaking on E-Forum with host, Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV, he said: "I haven't seen the full video, and knowing our culture where we comment on short videos, I have decided personally to always look out for the full video. Maybe the 'out out out' did not come as a result of the intro. I think Abana might have commented further. When the contestants leave the room, the judges banter and we didn't get to see that part. We only saw the 'out out out'. Maybe if we watch the full video we will understand the context in which Abiana was saying 'out out out'."



Making a submission on suggestions that Abiana is not fit to be a judge because she's not part of the A-List artistes and does not have a hit song yet, Olele maintained that Abiana is qualified to be in the seat as a judge for the music reality show.



"Abiana is a vocalist, this is the Best Female Vocalist at last year's VGMA. We can't say she is not fit enough to judge people who are coming to sing. It is not a rap show. She is sitting there in her authority as someone who has won a national award in that regard. You don't get to determine if she is fit enough to judge a Mentor show," he told Abrantepa.

Meanwhile, Abiana has explained that she had no evil intentions or plans to kill the young talent's vibe.



“No harm intended. I didn’t want to pull him down or anything. It was just the speed of the moment. See, when you have such numbers waiting to be auditioned, it’s an opportunity for you to sell yourself. If you say you are a singer, I believe you have to choose a song that would show what your voice can do," she disclosed in an interview with Giovani Caleb.











OPD/BB