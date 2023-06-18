2
We pay you with our taxpayers' money for crying out loud! - MOG to Ursula Owusu, Akufo-Addo

Sun, 18 Jun 2023

MOG Music dismisses his detractors as hypocrites and pessimists for calling out Ursula Owusu and the NCA

Renowned gospel musician MOG Music has continued to express his dissatisfaction with the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Minister of Communications and Digitalization Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

In his latest tweet, MOG Music questioned the competence of those in charge trying to decipher why the NCA and The Minister of Communications claim to work but there is nothing to show for their work.

"Of what use is it to call someone who is working hard incompetent? If you are working, the results will show. We pay you with our taxpayers' money for crying out loud. If you are weak to talk, please keep quiet. For me, I need results and answers," he said.

Addressing the criticism he has received for his outspoken views on telecommunication networks, MOG Music dismissed his detractors as hypocrites and pessimists.

He emphasized that he was not speaking solely on behalf of customers of MTN Ghana, but also acknowledged the experiences of Vodafone Ghana and AirtelTigo Ghana customers.

“It’s only hypocrites and people who are not optimistic who will make it look like what am saying about our telecommunication networks are out of place. I can’t speak for @VodafoneGhana customers and @airteltigoghana customers.”

As the discussion surrounding the pricing of data bundles continues, it remains to be seen whether MOG Music's criticism will spur a response from the NCA and Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and whether any actions will be taken to address the concerns raised by customers and industry stakeholders.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
