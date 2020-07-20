Entertainment

We pray Mzbel gets a new job and stop blackmailing - Afia Schwarzenegger fires

Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger with Songstress, Mzbel

Ghanaian comedienne and TV host, Afia Schwarzenegger has described her former friend, Mzbel as a ‘retired musician and a chop bar [restaurant] operator’.

She made this statement when she released a list of 20 popular Ghanaian musicians who are now underground. Mzbel made the 4th position.



According to Afia, Mzbel was relevant when she released “16 Years” but after clocking 49 years, she lost her relevance as a result of lack of content.



“She was strong at 16 (referring to her ‘16 Years’ song) but after clocking 49 years, she is not getting any lyrics and hits,” she said.



Afia Schwarzenegger continued that Mzbel is now a retired musician and a 'chop bar' [restaurant] operator and deals with sugar daddies.

“We pray she gets a new job and stop dealing with sugar daddies and blackmails,” Schwarzenegger stated.



Afia’s list is made up of both current and old musicians including Kuami Eugene, Fantana, VVIP, Keche, Asem, Eazzy, Tinny and Kwabena Kwabena.









