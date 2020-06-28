Entertainment

We’re all artistes, drop the female tag for girls – Eno Barony

Ghanaian Rapper Eno Barony has lamented the labelling of lady artistes by their gender while their male counterparts are simply referred to as artistes.

She explained that categorising artistes based on sex should be discouraged because irrespective of sex, they “use the same microphones”.



She told Arnold Mensah Elavanyo on his Vibes in 5 show: “Inasmuch as I’m female, I feel when they come calculating female artistes, they are putting us in a box because if you want to talk about artistes, since we’re all using the same microphones and the same stages and everything, you should count artistes. Don’t come and say artistes and say guys and then come and say, female artiste.”

Eno Barony, born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, added that “putting” female artistes “in a box”, restricts them and called for equal opportunities to be given to all irrespective of gender.



“We need to be treated special because we are women but that doesn’t mean we don’t have to work as hard as equal as the men are doing. I feel like if the government is going to do anything for us and its artistes, yes, then it’s artistes, but at the end of the day, they should actually know that there are female and male artistes, so, they spread it amongst us equally,” she said.

