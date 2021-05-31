We’re losing our culture to telenovelas, our movies have no global appeal - Bishop Agyinasare

Charles Agyinasare, General overseer of the Perez Dome

The General overseer of the Perez Dome Bishop Charles Agyinasare has opined that Ghana is losing its culture due to the influx of telenovelas.

In a sermon on Sunday, May 30, 2021, on the theme “The Anointing for Impact” the man of God noted that there are seven pillars which we can use the anointing of God to solve problems through and they are the government, economy, education, family, religion, arts, entertainment, and sports and the media.



Bishop Agyinasare said one of the pillars that have suffered over the years is the entertainment pillar.



He argued that our movie industry and our storytelling approach do not reflect who we are as a people.



He indicated that although there many genres of movies, in Ghana the only genre we have focused on is comedy and romance.



Bishop Agyinasare told his congregation that as a nation, “we are losing our identity to telenovelas because as a people, movies tell how we behave. If you watch American movies, most of them show you how the people live in America. Drugs, shooting, killing, etc. If you watch our movies, apart from the comedy, which makes us laugh, most of the movies don’t tell our story”.



According to him, our movies don’t tell the Ghanaian story hence unable to compete in the global market.

He recounted an action movie he watched in the late 90s titled ‘The Tiger of Nwamba’ starring David Dontoh to encourage moviemakers to up their game.



He asked moviemakers to be creative in their storytelling approach.



He said it was about time we get movies that will tell the story of the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Yaa Asantewaa, the Bond of 1844, and how our people resisted foreign power.



To him, the only thing we know how to show in our movies is ‘African Electronics to wit witchcraft.



He explained that there have been wrong narratives told about Ghana and the only way we can change that is to tell our story to reflect the true narratives.