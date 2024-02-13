We're not as exploitative as Nigerians - Camidoh

Camidoh is an Afrobeats artiste

Ghanaian Afropop, R&B, and Afrobeats songwriter and musician Camidoh has shared some insights about the music music industry and how artistes can learn from Nigerians to achieve success.

In a live discussion on the “Uncut with D-Black” show, Camidoh said he promoted his hit song “Sugarcane” aggressively, after he saw how Nigerians are relentless and passionate about their craft.



He said he learned from a Nigerian artiste who convinced a studio owner to let him record even after the closing time, while he had not gotten the chance to record.



According to him, the passion and drive to make a song succeed is prevalent among Nigerians, and it’s something Ghanaians could learn from.



“We're not as exploiting as Nigerians. That's the only problem. When I put out Sugar Cane, I remember how I used to call people every day. ‘You don't do some TikTok video. What's up?’ because that's what Nigerians are. That's who they are. Like, they go pursue you, make you do what you have to do.



“It's about the drive. Because you can now make me want to do something, even though I didn't want to do it. It's about you. How much do you want it? And that's one thing I work with. When I saw that guy's drive, I said to myself that even if the store was closed, I can make them sell to me. And that's one thing I feel like many Ghanaians don't have. For me, it's about, do you want this song to be played? If you want it to be played, go to that DJ. Make it happen," he said.

Camidoh, who was nominated for the Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act at the 2023 BET, advised his colleagues in the industry to take advantage of all opportunities to push their craft wherever the can.



This attitude, according to him, will ensure success in their songs and careers.



"Let's say there's this little spot. You don't think it's relevant, but it's very relevant. Go there and say, ‘okay, guy, I'm giving you GHC500 every night. Please record’, monitor him and make sure he plays it every night. I'm giving you this money. Play this. And you see, the more you hear the record, the more people hear and the more people like it," he said.



Sugarcane, which was released in November 2021, became a viral sensation on social media platforms, especially TikTok.



The song was number 5 on Shazam's top 200 most searched Afropop songs.

