We’re the next big group for Ghana music - Dream NN

Music group Dream NN

Music group Dream NN says although they are a new group, their energy and presence in the music space can be compared to global artistes who have been around for years.

The group based in Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region appearing on Rainbow Entertainment stated that the chemistry between them is the individual gifts they possess.



According to them, the name Dream NN means ‘Dream on and on comprising Eyesee, Drama King Bengi, Wiafi OnIt, and Nizzle.



The group told the sit-in host Summy Brown that the brand is a solid one that is prepared to release great and quality tracks for music lovers.



The group they disclosed was formed in 2015 and has since released seven tracks.



The songs include ‘For You’, Wo Botom’, ‘Time’, ‘Sign’ and ‘Hello’.



They called for support from Ghanaians because they are prepared to put Ghana on the global market with their songs.

According to them, the support from Ghanaians especially Nsawam has been massive.



The group asked their fans to motivate, criticize them constructively and motivate them so they can be better.



Meanwhile, entertainment critic Chris Tsormanah has admonished them not to allow their egos and pride to separate them.



He advised them to be disciplined and avoid any form of action that will destroy the group like other music groups.



He described them as a solid brand that should be given support so they will thrive.



The group has released their latest video for their song ‘Wo Botom’.