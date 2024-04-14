We’re tired! – Ola Michael chides Funny Face over ‘incessant’ gaffes

Ola Michael

Renowned film director and critic, Ola Michael, has criticised comedian Funny Face, expressing deep-seated frustration with the entertainer's repeated blunders and subsequent apologies.

Ola, on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, asserted that Funny Face's cycle of misconduct, remorse, and relapse suggests a troubling pattern, prompting questions about the comedian's sincerity and motives.



“We have overpampered him,” Ola said on April 13, 2024. “Our tolerance has only encouraged his reckless behaviour. He makes mistakes, apologizes, pledges to mend his ways, yet swiftly returns to his old habits. One begins to wonder if it's deliberate or if he only seeks redemption when he is in trouble. When calls for prayers arise, it feels like we're indulging his folly.”



Ola’s comments come after Funny Face was granted bail for knocking down pedestrians. Although he has apologised for causing harm to innocent people, Ola is of the view that Funny Face is refusing to behave.



About the accident



On Sunday, March 24, Funny Face’s vehicle nearly killed five persons, including a mother and two kids at Kasoa, Kakraba junction in the Central Region.

In a detailed report by UTV’s Central Regional correspondent, monitored by GhanaWeb, some eyewitnesses identified that the tragic incident stemmed from drunk driving, and cruising at an abnormal speed, among others.



Funny Face granted bail



Funny Face was granted bail on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after spending two weeks in police custody. The Kasoa-Akweley District Court granted the actor bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with two sureties.



He is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.



A barrage of woes

The comedian, since his breakup with Vanessa in 2021, has been involved in a series of public outbursts and misconducts, some of which landed him in prison and at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



Contemplating suicide several times, defaming showbiz industry giants including his ‘mentors’, and engaging in a gunfight among others, are some of the misconducts he has been involved in. Public figures he has maligned include Fadda Dickson of Despite Media and Bola Ray of EIB Network.



Some netizens have since attributed his ill conduct to a series of mental breakdowns resulting from his bitter relationship with his ‘baby mama’ and his inability to have access to his children.





BB