We should market our traditional festivals - Janaruis

Ghanaian entrepreneur and musician, Janarius Achinkok, widely known as Janarius has mentioned that Ghana should brand her traditional festivals well to attract a larger audience.

The outspoken musician took to his social media platforms to express his opinion on how Ghana as a nation and the various traditional areas can leverage traditional festivals as a catalyst to promote, invite and monetize the beautiful culture displayed at Ghanaian traditional festivals.



Janarius who doubles as a farmer and CEO of Express Tailor also believes this will bring foreigners into the country all year round and not just in December.



“I believe if we’re able to brand these traditional festivals well, we will have a lot of foreigners come into the country all year round and not just December”, he posted on his Facebook timeline.

Janarius was recently named as ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the 2023 edition of the Madenta Awards.



He recently released a single titled ‘Heart to You’ which is making some good numbers on the digital market.



