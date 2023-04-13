0
Menu
Entertainment

We shouldn't be looking outside for validation, Ghana has too much talent - Fuse ODG

Fuse ODG No Daylight British-Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

British-Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG, has emphasized the abundance of talent within Ghana's music industry and suggested that seeking validation outside the country is unnecessary.

In a myjoyonline.com report, he advised the industry to focus on their craft and invest in it.

"I always say that we shouldn't be looking outside for validation, Ghana has too much talent to be getting distracted," he stated.

Fuse ODG further urged the industry to promote unity and trust among themselves, which could enhance their networking skills significantly.

He expressed his willingness to spend more time with industry stakeholders to foster relationships and build trust.

"I've also said we need to spend more time together because that's how we're able to build trust amongst each other, so then we're able to share networks.

"And I'm trying my best for us to also spend time when I'm around as well," he added.

In collaboration with Ghanaian musician Leftizzle, Fuse ODG has released a new song titled "Kiki," which is available on all digital platforms.

You can also watch some of our programmes below.







ADA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?