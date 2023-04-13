We shouldn't be looking outside for validation, Ghana has too much talent - Fuse ODG

British-Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG

British-Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG, has emphasized the abundance of talent within Ghana's music industry and suggested that seeking validation outside the country is unnecessary.

In a myjoyonline.com report, he advised the industry to focus on their craft and invest in it.



"I always say that we shouldn't be looking outside for validation, Ghana has too much talent to be getting distracted," he stated.



Fuse ODG further urged the industry to promote unity and trust among themselves, which could enhance their networking skills significantly.



He expressed his willingness to spend more time with industry stakeholders to foster relationships and build trust.



"I've also said we need to spend more time together because that's how we're able to build trust amongst each other, so then we're able to share networks.



"And I'm trying my best for us to also spend time when I'm around as well," he added.

In collaboration with Ghanaian musician Leftizzle, Fuse ODG has released a new song titled "Kiki," which is available on all digital platforms.



You can also watch some of our programmes below.















ADA/DO