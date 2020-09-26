We shouldn’t define gospel music as a genre – Eric Jeshurun

Gospel musician Eric Jeshurun Okyere

Ghanaian gospel musician and songwriter, Eric Jeshurun Okyere says describing gospel music as a genre means one is placing a limit on the word of God.

According to him, gospel music is about the message one sends across in a song and that can be in any genre the songwriter or singer feels comfortable with.



He made this known in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s DJ Advicer, host of the Ayekoo After Drive.



“We have defined gospel music as a genre but I don’t think gospel music is a genre of music. You can have gospel rap or gospel afrobeat because of the message the songs carry.



He reiterated that gospel music is not worship or praises but about the message. Eric stated that so far the song talks about the birth, death, resurrection and ascension of Christ, then it qualifies as a gospel song regardless of the genre.

The musician expressed his uneasiness with gospel music being classified as a music genre.



“Gospel music should not be classified differently from RnB and Funk. Gospel is not a genre of music”



Jeshurun Okyere is currently promoting his new album titled, ‘Healing Streams’.