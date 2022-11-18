1
Menu
Entertainment

We use to travel 16 hours to Tamale to promote our songs - Papi of 5Five

Papi 5 Five New Papi of defunct group, 5Five

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The only standing member of the 5Five group, Papi, has disclosed that he is happy with the way social media has made it easy for artistes to promote their music without any hassle.

In a Pulse One-on-One interview, the ‘Location’ artiste indicated that during their period, they used to travel to Tamale and Cape Coast, and other places, to push their music.

“Back then and now, a lot of things have changed, like social media. Everything has changed for the good.

“You know, we used to walk around and do promos back in the day. Back then, we would sit in a bus for 16 hours to go to Tamale and play shows for them to see 5Five, and you would come to Cape Coast,” he shared.

He also added that in recent times, for one to have his music pushed, it's all dependent on the fan base, whereas, back then, people weren't picky about whom they wanted to support.

“The thing is a little easier now, it works with the fan base. Back then there wasn't a particular fan base or particular artiste, everybody loves everybody,” he added.

Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured