We used a few hours to record ‘Makoma’ at Kuami Eugene’s house – Emelia Brobbey reveals

Emelia Brobbey, award-winning Ghanaian female actress

Award-winning Ghanaian female actress, Emelia Brobbey, who has now ventured into active music has informed her massive followers the brain behind her new song titled ‘Makoma’.

“Makoma has got to do with informing those in a relationship that when your lover gets into trouble be there for them because they’ve decided that whether in riches or poverty you’ll be there for each other. So basically makoma talks about love,” she revealed.



Speaking with Amansan Krakye on Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Emelia Brobbey was asked how long it took for her and Kuami Eugene to collaborate on her new song ‘Makoma’.



She answered “As a matter of fact, I went there in the evening so it took us a few hours to do it and Kuami Eugene himself was surprised. So we didn’t suffer at all and we didn’t find it difficult recording the song.

Emelia Brobbey disclosed that Kuami Eugene was surprised that it didn’t take them much time to record the song because she had not been in the music scene for that long a time.



“Kuami Eugene thought it would take us a long time to do the song because I have not been in the music industry for long. I went to his studio which is situated in his house only one day with my manager and we did the song.”