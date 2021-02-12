We used ‘minimum’ force after Funny Face tried to resist arrest - Police

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Irene Oppong has finally provided some details as to why Ghanaian actor cum comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, popularly called Funny Face was arrested.

Speaking exclusively on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ show with Akwasi Aboagye, DSP Irene Oppong said that the police officers arrested Funny Face after one ‘drinking spot’ owner came to report that Funny Face discharged a firearm at his spot after he lost a fight.



Madam Irene added that according to their reports, Funny Face decided to discharge the firearms in the air to save face because the bartender he fought with, gave him some dirty slaps and this made those there mock him.



She also pointed out the fact that Funny Face was not the only one arrested. DSP Oppong disclosed that the bartender who allegedly gave Funny Face the dirty slaps has also been arrested and is being investigated.



On concerns that the award-winning actor was mercilessly beaten by the police, the PRO indicated that it was an issue that was still in contention because the police officers who went to arrest him say they only used ‘minimum force’ after he tried to resist.

