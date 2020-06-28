Entertainment

We've cried, fought, won battles - Sinach and husband celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Gospel singer, Sinach and her husband, Joe Egbu are marking their sixth wedding anniversary today!

The beautiful couple who welcomed a baby girl, Rhoda, a few months ago, shared photos on their Instagram pages with the most beautiful captions.



Sinach wrote “Happy anniversary to us!! Happy anniversary my warrior, my cover, my no 1 cheerleader. My lover, my best friend, my teacher oh, best daddy in d world, my king, my honey, fight buddy and first baby.. these past 6 yrs !! Yes oh Six years. We’ve prayed, rejoiced, cried, built, and won many battles together in Jesus' name. And the Lord has kept His promises and open gates and nations. I love you even more … Chime. Looking forward to many more. It’s a new level. Thank you, Lord”



While Joe Egbu wrote “I love you dearly my love, my Pride, my Nkem, my Beauty, my Best Friend, My Queen and the love of my life. Six years look like Six minutes with you. Thank you for your Sweet Love. I’m super blessed to be your Husband. I love you dearly, Mommy Rhoda”.

Sinach who has been a huge blessing to many globally with over 1 million subscribers on her Youtube channel, the only female gospel artiste from Nigeria and Africa at large to hit that landmark is worth celebrating.



The 46-year-old singer got married to Pastor Joe Egbu in 2014.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.