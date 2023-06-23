We've made $10k on our videos that many carried on their heads - Yul Edochie's second wife mocks haters

Judy Austin is a Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie's second wife

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has made fun of her haters who believe her marriage is about to fail.

She and Yul Edochie have been posting troubling videos about marital problems on their social media pages for a few days now.



Judy Austin responded to critics in a message on her Facebook page, revealing that all of the videos were hoaxes and that she and her husband were profiting handsomely from them.

The actress, who is married to Yul Edochie and has two children for the actor, revealed that they earned $10,000 which is equivalent to 8,165,000 naira from some of their videos.



She wrote: “People thought I have issues with my husband Yul Edochie. Well, we just made over $10k from our prank videos while some carried it for head. Congratulations to us”.