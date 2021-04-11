We’ve several talents but they lack dedication - Bullet

Bullet, CEO of RuffTown Records

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rufftown Recordz Bullet has said talent alone in the current music space is not enough to make a new artiste breakthrough.

He said you would need a talented artiste who is ready to dedicate himself or herself to make it big in the industry.



Speaking on Rainbow Entertainment with DJ Slash on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Bullet said there are several talents but hardly would you find a talented and dedicated person with passion.



To him, he is in search of a talent who is ready to hit, someone with passion and dedication.



Bullet noted that his focus is to invest in dedicated and serious talented persons who will go all out to shine in the industry.

He, however, disclosed his interest is only in developing female talents because they are able to break through easily.



According to him, he has soft spot for women and would continue to support them.



He told the host the females easily hit when he invests in them and as someone, who grew up not knowing his mother, he wants to make a difference with his record label to promote only female musicians.