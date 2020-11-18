We wanted to host the major event in Ghana - Afro Nation organizers

Afro Nation 2020 has been cancelled

Since the hit of the Coronavirus pandemic, Afro Nation, by March or April, was cancelled in all countries, however, it later seemed like there was a high possibility of the event being held in Ghana.

This was mainly because restrictions eased and for some months now, it has been as if there was no such thing as a COVID-19 outbreak in the country.



Ghanaians, even foreigners, have rekindled hope that Afro Nation 2020 in Ghana will come off this December but unfortunately, with hints of a second wave of the pandemic hitting soon, organizers have been forced to officially cancel the event.



McCall Mensah, host of Y97.9FM’s Y-Entertainment Podium engaged Ricky, the Country rep for Afronation, in a phone interview on the show to seek further understanding on why Ghana was led on despite the effects of COVID-19 being quite clear.



Ricky explained that Ghana was led on because they were looking at holding the last and major Afronation event for the year in Ghana to end the year but this was rendered impossible considering other countries and how much they had been affected by the pandemic.

He furthered, “One thing people don’t know is that Afronation is not an individual event. Last year, in Ghana, there was some level of investment from the UK government and from Live Nation which is under Jay Z, and several other people."



"They understand it more. They understand their financial struggles within the year so it’s not just about Afronation, it’s about generally how these businesses have shattered in the year and the fact that they won’t be able to invest, not only in Afronation but in any other concert”.



According to Ricky, there were no considerations whatsoever for a virtual show because that would not compliment the purpose of the event which is tourism, to travel, experience cultures, food, music, etc and this is not an experience that can be created online.