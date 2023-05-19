We were both at the GUCCI store before she was arrested – Nhyiraba Kojo on Hajia4Reall saga

Ghanaian singer cum businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo, has reacted to Hajia4Reall’s arrest and extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States.

The ‘NK City’ club owner has joined the list of celebrities who have waded into the conversation which has been topical in the media space since Tuesday, May 16, 2023.



Speaking in an interview with KingdomFM’s Fiifi Pratt, Nhyiraba Kojo said on the day of Hajia4Reall’s arrest, they met at the GUCCI store where she shopped for some items.



“I don’t know much about the case. All I know is that we were all in the UK at the time the incident happened. Prior to the incident, we even met at the GUCCI shop where she bought some stuff. On that very day, she bought from the same shop I bought my stuff. This sunglass I’m even wearing was part of the items I bought that day. She even shared a post on social media and afterward, we heard she was arrested,” he stated.



He added that legal matters are very sensitive, and as such, he can only pray to God to strengthen her in times like this.



Nhyiraba Kojo said he also just got out of prison over a contempt case, so he isn’t in the right capacity to speak about such issues.

“If she has been extradited from the UK to the US, it’s all part of the law. I also just got out of a court case. Let’s all pray for her so she’ll be strong to go through all of these. I can only pray for her to get out of this better,” he added.



Background



Several international news portals and the United States FBI had reported that Hajia4Reall had been extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



Federal prosecutors established that the 30-year-old model appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15, for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.



The news has since flooded social media, topping Twitter trends amidst massive reactions from netizens online.

