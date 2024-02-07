We were charged GH¢150,000 to use the stadium - Sammy Flex

Manager for Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex

Sammy Baah Flex, the manager for Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has added his voice to the ongoing discussions over the amount charged for the use of the Accra Sports Stadium by Stonebwoy.

It could be recalled that at the recent Public Accounts Committee Meeting in Accra, the Director of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi, claimed he took just GH¢70,000 from Stonebwoy for the use of the stadium.



This was refuted by Chief Stylez, manager for Stonebwoy, who claimed in a recent interview that his team paid more than GH¢100,000.



Although Chief Stylz refused to state the specific amount, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, alleged that a sum of GH¢169,000 was paid.



In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel on February 7, Sammy Flex, in reaction to the development, disclosed that his team was charged GH¢150,000 during their negotiations in 2023.



“The professor at the PAC is telling Sam Dzata that he took GHC 70,000 for the use of the stadium. But as far as I know, the raw figure for use of the stadium was GHC 150,000, alongside other discussions like ambulance services, lights, and power,” he said.

Citing the director’s claims that Stonebwoy’s team used four days to set up for the BHIM Concert, Sammy Flex clarified his point that Shatta Wale’s organising team needed more than two days to set up for the “Freedom Wave” concert, a reason for it’s cancellation in 2023.



“I’m not even bothered about the grass or how much was taken. My concern was the fact that the minister said Stonebwoy’s people needed four days to set up. Yet he expected us to use just a day to set up,” he added.



Background



In expressing his fury over a supposed decision by the National Sports Authority to allow Stonebwoy to host a show at the Accra Sports Stadium on a date he (Shatta Wale) was also scheduled to hold an event at the same venue, the Dancehall musician indicated that the action was taken without a critical analysis of the possible consequence which includes violence.



A 40-minute Facebook live video on Tuesday, October 20, 2023, which captured his fury as he narrated his side of the story, the Shatta Movement boss chastised the authorities for acting inappropriately.

Shatta Wale and Medikal had previously announced plans for their annual Freedom Wave Festival, scheduled to run from December 20 to 25.



The festival's activities, as outlined in a flyer released on September 7, 2023, included the arrival of regional fan bases on December 20, an exhibition of SM merchandise on the 21st, a pre-concert featuring new artists on the 22nd, industry prayers on the 23rd, artist dress rehearsals on the 24th, and the climax of the festival on the 25th.



However, Stonebwoy, on September 16, also released the flyer for his Bhim Concert to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on 22nd December.



This stoked conversations, with many people wondering how both artistes would have their respective events at the same venue on the same day.



In that Facebook Live video, Shatta Wale accused President Akufo-Addo's daughter of orchestrating this situation.

He also insulted his colleague, Stonebwoy, with some unprintable words and jabbed the president's daughter for acting in what he described as "foolishly".



ID/AE



