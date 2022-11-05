We were just friends -Trigmatic denies ever having an affair with Sally Akua Amoakoaa

Ghanaian musician, Trigmatic, has explained why he never reacted to rumours of breaking the marriage of her dearest friend, Sally Akua Amoakoaa, the ex-wife of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

The bad experience that witnessed some persons alleging that he had an affair with a married woman has resulted in Trigmatic's decision to stay away from female friends.



According to him, a section of Ghanaians love to read meaning into 'harmless' relationships instead of publishing his good deeds.



In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, the singer described Akua, his former friend as a "very nice person, generous and outspoken" woman.



"I heard those rumours and at that time, I wasn't in Ghana...It was basically working but I have learnt my lessons and come to understand the opposite sex can't be friends. I have become very careful after that experience. I now instruct my female friends to put our conversation on loudspeaker to avert trouble...it nearly cost me a gig in South Africa."



"When I become friends with you, I go all out. I will do things in my well to help you...that might have been the reason and that is me. That has been me, I don't mind empowering friends to be greater than me. I identified that with Akua, and I assisted her," Trigmatic explained his side of the story to clear his name.

The 'Sika Nti' hitmaker intimated that he never bothered to clear the air or debunk the rumours of the alleged affair with the former beauty queen out of respect.



"I didn't think it was even necessary to comment on the matter when the news broke. It is her personal issue, I don't need to come out...I have contributed a lot to the industry and I didn't get the right attention so I don't see why I should give attention to the negative things...I am pained that our friendship had to end that way...I won't say that was the basis for their separation...I suffered mine. I moved on my wife is also a discerning person and I respect her for that," he added.



