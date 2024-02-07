'We will continue to deliver' - Davido's message to fans after Grammy loss

Afrobeats artiste, Davido

Nigerian music star Davido has expressed his optimism and gratitude after losing out on three Grammy nominations.

He took to Twitter to tell his fans that he was fine with the results and that he would keep making good music for them.



He wrote, "I just want you to feel alright. I love each and every one of you !! We Dey game!! We will continue to deliver."



He also praised South Africa's Tyra for winning her first Grammy Award in another tweet.



Davido was nominated for Best Global Music Performance, Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.



However, he was beaten by Tyla, Shakti, and Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain respectively.

He was not the only Nigerian artiste who missed out on the awards. Burna Boy, Asake and Ayra Starr also failed to win in their categories.



