We will go hungry when we break up - Keche

Music duo Keche

Ghanaian music duo, Keche have revealed why they do not want to break up.

Years after working together as a group and chalking many successes, the duo in a recent interview on Bryt TV said they do not intend to go their separate ways.



They believe their story won’t be the same if they part ways.



The Keche group, made up of Andrew and Joshua explained that they will be gripped by hunger if they dare break up.

“I can boldly say Keche is the longest surviving music duo in Ghana. This is because when we have a scuffle, we find ways to solve it amicably without involving a third party which has always worked out. We will go hungry if we separate…our brand is solid and we are going to work hard to keep it strong,” Keche Joshua stated.



Keche Andrew for his part talked about how he tries to separate business from pleasure despite being married to their manager, Joana Gyan.



“I am a strong believer of the Bible so what I do most is, I pray with my wife before we start the day. We always find ways to please our wives so that they don’t miss us too much when we go out of town for work,” Keche Andrew said.

