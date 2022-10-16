We will support Ekow Blankson's wife and children - Afia Schwarzenegger

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed that she is still in disbelief over the death of his former boss, Ekow Blankson, a man she described as his 'bigger brother'.

The actress who spoke to GhanaWeb reporter, George Ayisi at the one-week memorial service held in honour of the late actor who was the Commercial Manager of GhanaWeb, pledged her support to the widow and children in this trying time.



"I was just telling her wife that I remember their wedding day. We were all happy and bubbly. To wake up and still come to Ekow's one-week, I still don't believe it. More like a movie, it feels like I will wake up from this bad dream. You know, it is a passing phase. We will be here to support the family, especially his wife and the children. I have been part of the family for long so we will be here to show support...I will always remember his favourite quote 'It is well'."



According to the actress, she was blessed to have worked with the late Ekow Blankson in two media houses and earned the nickname 'Trouble' from her former boss.



"Ekow was my boss at TV3, for those who do not know, I one-time hosted MusicMusic. I think I would be the shortest presenter ever to host the show, I worked for TV3 for 2 months or so. Ekow Blankson was my boss at TV3



"We eventually came to work together again at TV Africa when I was hosting political show. He was our general manager and that is how he gave me the name 'Trouble' for the obvious reasons... he was more than a manager, he was more like a friend, a bigger brother, someone I could confide in. Even when we stopped working, we shared that bond," she told GhanaWeb.

OPD/KPE