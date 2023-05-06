We won't allow any gospel artiste win the VGMA Artiste of the Year - Bullgod

Ghanaian entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Bullgod

Ghanaian entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has stirred up controversy by predicting that a gospel artiste will not win the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) Artiste of Year this year.

His prediction comes amidst a massive campaign for Piesie Esther to claim the top prize on Saturday night.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day, Bullgod argued that a secular artiste deserves to win the award this year, and no matter how hard the campaign for gospel musicians is, it won’t make a difference.



He believes that Stonebwoy or Black Sherif will emerge as the winner.



“This year, if you look at the works of Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, we will not allow any gospel artiste to win. The Church of Pentecost, Church of Presby, and Anglican can all join they will not win.



“We are with the world, and everyone in the world is with Lucifer. This is Lucifer against God, and God understands that we will win,” he added.

Bullgod's comments have sparked a debate on social media, with many gospel music fans expressing their disappointment with his prediction.



Some have accused him of being biased against gospel musicians and lacking appreciation for their talent.



Despite the controversy, the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ceremony will take place on May 6th, 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



The Artiste of the Year award nominees include Stonebwoy, King Promise, Camidoh, Kidi, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther, and Black Sherif.



ADA/OGB