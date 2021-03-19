We won’t be surprised if Mr Drew wins the new artiste of the year – Keche

Musician, Mr Drew

Ghanaian music duo, Keche have touted the hard work of Mr Drew.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the group revealed how convinced they are about the works of the “new guys”.



Using Mr Drew as a reference, Keche stated that he deserves to win the New Artiste of the Year.



They tweeted: “Seriously no cap, the new guys @mrdrewofficial… really work paaa, wont be surprised if he wins the new artist of the year. big ups…go for them u deserve it #Sayleyyy.”

The Keche group consists of Joshua and Andrew.



Mr Drew, who is signed onto Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music, is one of the artistes whose songs enjoyed massive airplay in the year under review.



