Wealth, class, interesting scenes at COP Kofi Boakye’s 60th birthday party

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Commissioner of Police, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye’s 60th birthday party was characterized by a series of interesting events and people.

Held at a coded location on April 5, 2023, the all-white party hosted the crème de la crème, who showed up in style and opulence.

In what was meant to be a joint celebration of a birthday and retirement from active service, the event grounds had a simple yet classy décor, styled in a ‘Blue and white’ themed colour.

The attendees included the members of the East Legon Executive Club led by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, ex-footballer Sammy Kufour, business Mogul Ibrahim Mahama and many others.

Not forgetting the car park which was filled with all sorts of exotic vehicles owned by these high-profile personalities.

The members of the East Legon Executive Club had a distinct car parking spot that captured a fleet of Cadillac Escalade luxury vehicles.

Also, the likes of Rev. Obofour, gospel singer Diana Asamoah, and other showbiz personalities were spotted at the venue.

