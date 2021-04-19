Wealth displayed in music videos not a motivation to engage in Sakawa – Guru

Musician Guru

Ghanaian Hiplife rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei known in showbiz as Guru has fumed at those who blame the recent Kasoa ritual murder incidence on lavish lifestyles being displayed in music videos by artistes.

“When you see me in a music video riding a porsche car or living in an expensive mansion what you should know is that Guru didn’t just wake up one day to enjoy all these luxuries,” he revealed.



“Guru did his best for God to also bless his works through prayers and I remember when I used to do dry fasting when I visit Edumfa prayer camp,” he explained.



Talking about what might have influenced the two teenagers to kill a small boy for sakawa during an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Guru said wealth displayed in music videos shouldn’t be the reason to engage in ritual murder.

He continued “I used to sleep and record in a studio every day including rap battles that we’ve done on Kasahari level and other shows. So with all this hard work do you think God wouldn’t bless my works?



“When I display all this wealth in my music videos what it means is that you also have to do your best so that you achieve your dreams in life. Besides, where we are coming from we were taught the fear of God,” he added.



“Music is a way of selling our culture so when you see us showing beautiful women and expensive cars in our music videos we’re trying to send a message across,” he told the host of Kastle Drive show.