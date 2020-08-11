Entertainment

Wearing G-strings sign of unfaithfulness and prostitution – Social media user

Social media user Azu

Mpiawu Azu believes any woman who decides to put on G-string underwear is showing characteristics of an unfaithful wife and a prostitute.

In a Facebook post, this strongly opinionated gentleman advised husband not to allow their wives to go on that tangent since it is a recipe for disaster.



According to his analogy, any woman who starts wearing these G-strings panties display tendencies of an unfaithful wife and a prostitute if only their husbands have been observant.



“Sir, once your wife starts wearing this Chefuo ya [forget it]…Ya!! First sign of unfaithfulness and prostitution…????????Kupunti”



This view of his has generated a whole new conversation with many calling him as a primitive being who has not opened up himself to change, modernity and contemporary dressing.

Others also believe Azu has made a solid point that demands a critical consideration.



See a screenshot of his post below:





