Wedding bells: Gospel musician Joe Mettle set to marry on August 15

Gospel musician Joe Mettle

Ghanaians should brace themselves for yet another celebrity marriage as award-winning Gospel musician Joe Mettle is set to marry.

The musician is set to marry on Saturday, August 15, 2020, to his girlfriend, Salomey Selasie Dzisa.



This comes after Pulse.com.gh sited an invitation card confirming their marriage.



Unfortunately, the Gospel musician's wedding invitation card didn’t feature popular media personality, Berla Mundi as rumoured.



The marriage of Joe Mettle is expected to take place at Tema as confirmed on the invitation card.

We surely will serve you all the gist on the long-awaited wedding of the musician. Just keep your fingers crossed.



We wish Joe Mettle and his wife to be the best in the marriage.





