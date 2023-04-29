0
‘Weddings are unnecessary and serve only to facilitate divorce’ – Pastor

Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi E1620402991232 700x375 1.jpeg Founder and General Overseer of the Grace Family Church, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and General Overseer of the Grace Family Church, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, has described weddings as unnecessary and claimed they only serve to facilitate divorce.

According to the man of God, white weddings, in particular, are needless, and traditional marriages are the most valid and acceptable type of marriage.

The Prophet asserted that the documents couples sign during such ceremonies are, in fact, divorce emblems that people only look for when they are about to divorce.

Therefore, he advised those who wish to marry to focus on traditional marriages rather than weddings.

"To be honest, weddings are a sham. When you marry a woman and give her a certificate, you are symbolising divorce. Several marriages have been destroyed by weddings. Weddings have been the cause of some divorces over the years. We will investigate this matter when the time comes. But all I can say is that weddings are unnecessary and serve only to facilitate divorce. Traditional marriages are the most authentic and respectable ceremonies.” rainbowradioonline quoted him to have said in an interview.

Furthermore, he criticized marriage counseling, claiming that it has contributed to the breakdown of several relationships.

AM/SARA

