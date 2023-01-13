0
Menu
Entertainment

‘Weed is not as bad as people think it is’ - Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa Jfkdn.png Rapper Wiz Khalifa. Photo via Instagram

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, is out with a message this new year to persons who have always been against the use of weed.

The 35-year-old rapper, in an attempt to dispel the numerous misconceptions about weed, took to his Twitter page to declare his stand on its use.

His viral tweet read: “I’ve always stood up for weed and how it’s not as bad as people think it is”.

Ghana is among the many countries in the world that have banned the use of cannabis. Those found in possession of the leaves are apprehended and prosecuted.

Also, there have been several reports of authorities raiding and destroying farms that illegally grow the plant.

Weed has been banned due to the negative impact it has on those who abuse it.

Some Ghanaian celebrities have called for the legalization of weed in the West African state, just as rapper Wiz Khalifa has.

Check out the tweet below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal