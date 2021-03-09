Wei Ye Oteng wades into Shatta Wale, MOG saga

Music Producer, Wei Ye Oteng

Source: Boga Ali Hashim

Music Producer Wei Ye Oteng born Justice Oteng has shared his perspective on the saga between dancehall act Shatta Wale and music producer MOG.

Speaking in an interview monitored by Ghanaprex.com on Takoradi based Skyy 93.5 fm with Nana Kwame on the OC Showbiz review show, Wei Ye Oteng who is widely known for producing hit songs expressed grave disappointment in the award winning producer.



Recently, MOG beatz called-out Shatta Wale for refusing to pay for services he rendered on his reign album in 2018, after he felt offended the latter had omitted his name from the list of his “realest producers”.



The back and forth between Shatta Wale and MOG beatz which went for hours on Sunday degenerated to the displeasure of many industry stakeholders.



According to him, MOG did everything wrong as he questioned how MOG could give 100 songs to Shatta Wale all in the name of hype without any documents to cement the deal.



"Our passion grows huge desires for fame and so in order to get this fame,

we give out beats to artistes for free. When we get the fame then our needs grow which also results in wanting live up to the standard. Hence the need to charge artiste whom we have given free beats to for a long time which is so impossible!"



However, he reiterated the need for upcoming producers to put in place the right business structures and not rely on passion and fame alone so that artistes would take them more serious.



Wei Ye Oteng further cited a personal experience on how similar mistakes affected him in his early years.



Watch the interview below:





