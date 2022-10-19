0
'Welcome home' - Teacher Kwadwo to GES boss

Teacher Kwadwo GES Boss .jfif Teacher Kwadwo and former GES Boss, Professor Opoku-Amankwa

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) under whose watch Ghanaian teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie was dismissed has been sacked by President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo.

Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo, has always maintained that he was wrongfully dismissed from service despite his contribution to the Akrofrom District Assembly Primary School where he served.

In a letter dated Monday, October 17, 2022, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, it was noted that Professor Opoku-Amankwa's expertise was no longer needed at the GES.

“The Ministry of Education has informed this office that the exigencies that required your skills and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer.

“The President thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours,” the letter said.

Reacting to the news that came as a surprise to many, Teacher Kwadwo welcomed the dismissed GES boss home in a satirical tweet that read: "Welcome home Daddy. Awaawaawaaa…atubaaaaam."

In 2021, the Ghana Education Service announced the dismissal of the popular teacher who doubles as a comedian and YouTube content creator.

According to reports, he was absent from school for 55 days in an academic year.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
