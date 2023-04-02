2
Wendy Shay, D-Cryme headline Sogakope to the World concert

Wendy Shay Sogakope World Wendy Shay will perform at the event

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artistes Wendy Shay and D-Cryme have been billed to perform at the Sogakope To The World concert scheduled for Friday, April 7, 2023.

Wendy Shay, and D-Cryme are expected to grace the stage alongside Chief One and Masaany in what has been dubbed the official Easter party in the Volta Region.

The Tent of Judah in Sogakope will be the venue of attraction with thousands of revelers expected to throng Sogakope for the big show.

According to the organizers, all efforts and arrangements are being made to give patrons a fantastic show.

Whereas Wendy Shay and D-Cryme need no introduction, Chief One and Masaany have the past years built a cult following with their amazing talent and they are expected to bring the energy live at the show.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
